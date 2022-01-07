SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Community

1947: Alderman McQuillan becomes a candidate for Rochester mayor

Highlights of events in 1996, 1971, 1946 and 1921.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
January 07, 2022 12:00 AM
1997 — 25 years ago

  • A $3.64 million contract to expand West Circle Drive to four lanes near the Olmsted County History Center and realign the intersection at Olmsted 25 has been awarded. The project will begin in mid-May.
  • In its 44-15 win over Chatfield in high school wrestling, Kasson-Mantorville dominated in heavier weight classes. K-M won six of the meet’s final seven matches. With his victory, K-M’s Chad Morrow improved his record to 14-0.

1972 — 50 years ago

  • The nation’s jobless rate edged up to 6.1 percent last month. The average rate of unemployment for all of last year was 5.9 percent.
  • John Wayne has been chosen as the No. 1 box office star of 1971. Wayne was followed by Clint Eastwood, Paul Newman and George C. Scott.
  • Alan Page of the Minnesota Vikings became the first defensive player ever named the Most Valuable Player in the National Football League.

1947 — 75 years ago

  • Alderman Claude H. McQuillan became a candidate for mayor, filing for the office with the city clerk. (McQuillan would be Rochester’s mayor from 1947-1951, and from 1953-1957. McQuillan died while holding office, on Nov. 16, 1957).
  • Airline passengers in Rochester last year increased 66.1 percent, and there was a daily average of 156 passengers deplaning.
  • Gasoline prices have increased. Regular is now 22.2 cents per gallon, and high-test is at 24.2 cents per gallon.

1922 — 100 years ago

  • The county attorney stated that the modern dance halls are worse than old saloons. He called modern dance evil and in need of a radical change.
  • Judge Callaghan sentenced a young Rochester man to an indeterminate period in the St. Cloud State Reformatory for having liquor in his possession and selling it.
  • It was a hectic day for the Rochester fire fighters. In the last 24 hours, five alarms were reported, and all fires were easily handled by the RFD.
