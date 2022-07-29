1947: American Vegetarian Party seeks power
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 — 25 years ago
- Campbell Soup’s announced it will close its Worthington plant putting 435 employees out of work.
- The top weekend movies were “Air Force One,” “George of the Jungle,” and “Men in Black.”
- The top-rated television shows for the week were “Seinfeld,” “20/20,” and “Dateline NBC-Tues.”
1972 — 50 years ago
- A check of records in the office of the Secretary of State shows 40 women running for the legislature, an all-time high.
- More than 500 children and Rochester Park and Recreation staff traveled to Como Park Zoo in St. Paul to see the animals, take rides on the Midway, and watch the “Sparky the Seal’s” act.
1947 — 75 years ago
- A fire broke out at the Farmers Cooperative Oil Company bulk plant with 38,000 gallons of oil products, endangering citizens, and several homes. The Lanesboro Volunteer Fire Department did heroic work containing the fire.
- The American Vegetarian Party, a group of nonmeat eaters, announced they will nominate candidates for president and vice-president of the United States. Vegetarians from all over the country will hold a convention in New York.
1922 — 100 years ago
- Approval was given at a parish meeting for the congregation of the Calvary Episcopal Church to build a low brick wall to enclose the property.
- Special services were held at the Salvation Army Citadel to kick off a week’s revival campaign. A welcome is extended to the public.
- The play “Norwegian Trouble” was performed in front of a large audience at the Salem Community Hall.
