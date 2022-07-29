SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
1947: American Vegetarian Party seeks power

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

By Loren Else
July 29, 2022 12:00 AM
1997 — 25 years ago

  • Campbell Soup’s announced it will close its Worthington plant putting 435 employees out of work.
  • The top weekend movies were “Air Force One,” “George of the Jungle,” and “Men in Black.”
  • The top-rated television shows for the week were “Seinfeld,” “20/20,” and “Dateline NBC-Tues.”
