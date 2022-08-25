1947: Baseball game in Nicollet Park uses same baseball entire game
1997 — 25 years ago
- Neal Broten, the last gold medal-winning 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey team member to play in the National Hockey League, has retired. A former University of Minnesota star, Broten broke into the NHL with the Minnesota North Stars in the 1980-81 season.
1972 — 50 years ago
- Mary Agnes "Madge" Stapleton, a Caledonia girl representing seven counties in southeast Minnesota, was crowned Princess Kay of the Milky Way at the Minnesota State Fair.
- The Olmsted County Historical Society’s old log cabin has been moved to the site of the Ralph Stoppel farm southwest of Rochester, where the new historical society building will be constructed.
1947 — 75 years ago
- The Brooklyn Dodgers signed 24-year-old Dan Bankhead, a star pitcher in the Negro league. (Bankhead would become the first black pitcher in major league baseball. Bankhead would also hit a home run in his first official at-bat in the major leagues.)
- Recently two American Association teams played a nine-inning baseball game at Nicollet Park and played the entire game using one baseball. In the game, the Minneapolis Millers beat Columbus 3-0.
1922 — 100 years ago
- A Rochester man was found guilty and fined $10 for riding his motorcycle on the sidewalk. The judge ruled that the sidewalk is one of the few places where pedestrians should be assured of safety.
- A large delegation of Rochester fight fans will be at ringside this evening at Lexington Park in St. Paul. Rochester’s Fred Fulton will fight Billy Miske of St. Paul for contending honors in the heavyweight class. (Miske would knockout Fulton.)
- The boys and girls dairy calf club show and dairy stock judging contest will be held at the Olmsted County fairgrounds. All winners will be sent to the state fair.
