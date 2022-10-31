1947: Betty Lou Anderson is Rushford’s homecoming queen
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
We are part of The Trust Project.
1997 – 25 years ago
- The owners of Mama D’s restaurants in the Twin Cities will open an Italian restaurant in Rochester’s historic railroad depot on Fourth St. SE near the Zumbro River.
- On his 20th anniversary tour, Comedian Louie Anderson will perform at Mayo Civic Center Theatre.
Columnist Dan Conradt says rattling winds and the promise of a skeleton in a spooky shed had me running for cover.
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1972 – 50 years ago
- The Minnesota Vikings rallied for 17 fourth-quarter points to topple the Green Bay Packers 27-13. Paul Krause and Wally Hilgenberg had big interceptions in the victory.
- The Wabasha school board voted 4-3 to spend $27,250 for a 42-acre tract of land as the site for a new $2 million high school building.
- Six persons were killed and 10 injured when an explosion demolished a Ben Franklin variety store in Lake City after a natural gas line was ruptured.
1947 – 75 years ago
- Reggie’s Roller Rink in Winona is having its grand opening. Skating hours on Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday are from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
- Betty Lou Anderson will reign as homecoming queen during half-time activities at the Rushford – Mabel football game. Her attendants are Marcelle Niggle and Anita Miller. (Rushford would win their homecoming game 27-0 over Mabel, ending their season with a record of 6-0-1).
1922 – 100 years ago
- The Chicago and Great Western will run a special train from Rochester to the Twin Cities for the University of Minnesota and Wisconsin football game. The round-trip fare for the homecoming game is $5.90. (Wisconsin would win 14-0).
- During American Education Week, American Legion posts across Minnesota will be taking an active role. “Visit the Schools” is the slogan of the Legion.
- The Rochester City Council warns residents not to rake leaves into the street. This makes the streets unsightly and will fill gutters to prevent proper drainage. Those who violate this ordinance will be dealt with according to the law.
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
The Boyer family started with two inflatables and a small set of ghosts over 10 years ago. They also focus on giving back to the community with a Channel One Regional Food Bank donation box.
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.