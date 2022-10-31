SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Monday, October 31

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

1947: Betty Lou Anderson is Rushford’s homecoming queen

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
October 31, 2022 12:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

1997 – 25 years ago

  • The owners of Mama D’s restaurants in the Twin Cities will open an Italian restaurant in Rochester’s historic railroad depot on Fourth St. SE near the Zumbro River.
  • On his 20th anniversary tour, Comedian Louie Anderson will perform at Mayo Civic Center Theatre.
Also Read
5 Things to Catch graphic
Community
5 Things to Catch
What's happening this week?
October 30, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Dan Conradt column sig
Community
My fear of things coming from The Swamp
Columnist Dan Conradt says rattling winds and the promise of a skeleton in a spooky shed had me running for cover.
October 29, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Dan Conradt
Day in History graphic
Community
1922: With Halloween coming, make sure to nail things down
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
October 29, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else

1972 – 50 years ago

  • The Minnesota Vikings rallied for 17 fourth-quarter points to topple the Green Bay Packers 27-13. Paul Krause and Wally Hilgenberg had big interceptions in the victory.
  • The Wabasha school board voted 4-3 to spend $27,250 for a 42-acre tract of land as the site for a new $2 million high school building.
  • Six persons were killed and 10 injured when an explosion demolished a Ben Franklin variety store in Lake City after a natural gas line was ruptured.

1947 – 75 years ago

  • Reggie’s Roller Rink in Winona is having its grand opening. Skating hours on Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday are from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
  • Betty Lou Anderson will reign as homecoming queen during half-time activities at the Rushford – Mabel football game. Her attendants are Marcelle Niggle and Anita Miller. (Rushford would win their homecoming game 27-0 over Mabel, ending their season with a record of 6-0-1).

1922 – 100 years ago

  • The Chicago and Great Western will run a special train from Rochester to the Twin Cities for the University of Minnesota and Wisconsin football game. The round-trip fare for the homecoming game is $5.90. (Wisconsin would win 14-0).
  • During American Education Week, American Legion posts across Minnesota will be taking an active role. “Visit the Schools” is the slogan of the Legion.
  • The Rochester City Council warns residents not to rake leaves into the street. This makes the streets unsightly and will fill gutters to prevent proper drainage. Those who violate this ordinance will be dealt with according to the law.
Related Topics: DAY IN HISTORYHISTORYROCHESTER
What to read next
Day in History graphic
Community
1997: Marijuana may help those with chronic pain
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
October 28, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
mike-boyer.jpg
Community
Rochester family shares Halloween experience with 141 inflatables
The Boyer family started with two inflatables and a small set of ghosts over 10 years ago. They also focus on giving back to the community with a Channel One Regional Food Bank donation box.
October 27, 2022 04:05 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
Day in History graphic
Community
1972: F.B.I. graduates first women agents
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
October 27, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Day in History graphic
Community
1947: New Tucker automobile soon to be produced
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
October 26, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else