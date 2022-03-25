1947: Bridge toll lifted in Wabasha
1997 – 25 years ago
- Kelly Cooney, daughter of Dr. William and Michelle Cooney, is the Elks Student of the Month for January. Cooney participates in the National Honor Society, basketball, cross country, and Drama Club.
- Former President George Bush made his second parachute jump of his life. The 72-year-old former Navy pilot’s jump this time was more serene than his first leap from a disabled bomber half a century ago.
1972 – 50 years ago
- 175 elementary school kids turned out for skating races at Graham Arena. Top girl winners included Wendy Wittstruck, Teri Erickson, Lindsi Stewart, Judy Teal, Anne Cierzan, and Sheri Gosse.
- John Marshall won the Big Nine Conference interscholastic basketball tournament beating Mayo 34-20 in the finals. The JM team had a 4-1 record during regular season play.
1947 – 75 years ago
- Wabasha now has a free bridge across the Mississippi River. This is a lifelong dream for the businesses of the community. The toll bridge has been operated since 1930. The span was sold to Wisconsin and Minnesota, and the toll has been discontinued.
- The Izaak Walton Ladies Club has gone on record as favoring a beautification program at Whitewater State Park. A bed of the state flower lady slippers will be planted.
1922 – 100 years ago
- Fifty thousand employees of Ford Motor Company will now enjoy two days off each week. Edsel Ford, president of the company, announced that a five-day week and 40-hour week would be placed into effect immediately. The minimum wage of $6 per day will be continued.
- The Hanson Hardware Company is displaying photographs of the Rochester basketball teams. Photos include members of the Aces, Junior college, Heffron high, Rochester high, and girls teams of the high school classes.
- Dr. and Mrs. Paul O’Leary are moving into a new house formerly occupied by Dr. R. A. Barlow on the hill section of Fifth Street SW.
