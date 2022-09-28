1947: Bud Grant scores Gophers only touchdown in 7-6 victory
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 – 25 years ago
- Bob Dylan performed for Pope John Paul II and an audience of 200,000 in Bologna, Italy.
- More companies are using internet chat for customer service and technical support.
At the request Rochester's police chief, signs implored people to keep quiet.
Gage, a longtime school board member, died at the age of 50 a year before the new school opened.
1972 – 50 years ago
- Northwestern Bell Telephone Co. reminded political organizers and candidates that placing campaign signs on utility poles is illegal.
- Ronald Larson of rural Preston has received the Grand Champion Sweepstakes ribbon for presenting the best youth demonstration at this year’s Minnesota State Fair. During the fair, he received three ribbons.
1947 – 75 years ago
- Sylvia Lau of Farmington was crowned Queen Cinderella II at the second annual Northfield Fall Festival.
- The University of Minnesota’s first school of veterinary medicine will open this week with 24 students enrolled.
- Harry “Bud” Grant picked a fumble out of the air and ran 12 yards for the only touchdown by the Minnesota Gophers in a 7-6 victory over Washington at Memorial Stadium.
1922 – 100 years ago
- The Hotel Francis, under new management and three blocks south of the clinic, is a $ 1.00-a-day house. Rates for a week or month are available.
- John Philip Sousa and his band will perform at the Rochester Armory on Monday, October 9th.
- Wood is $6 per ton delivered to your bin by Kruse Lumber & Coal Company.
