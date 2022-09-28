We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, September 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

1947: Bud Grant scores Gophers only touchdown in 7-6 victory

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
September 28, 2022 12:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

1997 – 25 years ago

  • Bob Dylan performed for Pope John Paul II and an audience of 200,000 in Bologna, Italy.
  • More companies are using internet chat for customer service and technical support.
Also Read
2009006102.jpg
Community
All around Med City, 'Shh' is the word
At the request Rochester's police chief, signs implored people to keep quiet.
September 27, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Lee Hilgendorf
gage pic.jpg
Community
New school in 1965 named to honor Robert Gage
Gage, a longtime school board member, died at the age of 50 a year before the new school opened.
September 27, 2022 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Thomas Weber

1972 – 50 years ago

  • Northwestern Bell Telephone Co. reminded political organizers and candidates that placing campaign signs on utility poles is illegal.
  • Ronald Larson of rural Preston has received the Grand Champion Sweepstakes ribbon for presenting the best youth demonstration at this year’s Minnesota State Fair. During the fair, he received three ribbons.

1947 – 75 years ago

  • Sylvia Lau of Farmington was crowned Queen Cinderella II at the second annual Northfield Fall Festival.
  • The University of Minnesota’s first school of veterinary medicine will open this week with 24 students enrolled.
  • Harry “Bud” Grant picked a fumble out of the air and ran 12 yards for the only touchdown by the Minnesota Gophers in a 7-6 victory over Washington at Memorial Stadium.

1922 – 100 years ago

  • The Hotel Francis, under new management and three blocks south of the clinic, is a $ 1.00-a-day house. Rates for a week or month are available.
  • John Philip Sousa and his band will perform at the Rochester Armory on Monday, October 9th.
  • Wood is $6 per ton delivered to your bin by Kruse Lumber & Coal Company.
Related Topics: DAY IN HISTORYHISTORYROCHESTER
What to read next
Oddchester - Steve Lange column sig
Community
What's in a name? I really don't know
Columnist Steve Lange wouldn't remember your name even if, coincidentally, you were also named Steve Lange.
September 27, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Steve Lange
kahler hospital.jpg
Community
Modern dream for the future of health care
The spot where the Gonda Building now stands has long been seen as a great place for a hospital.
September 27, 2022 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Lee Hilgendorf
Boomer Grandpa — Loren Else column sig
Community
We looked forward, and now we look back
Columnist Loren Else says a class reunion is a good opportunity to reflect with old friends
September 27, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Rochester Police Officer Avery Xiong
Community
New Rochester police officer finds helping people most rewarding part of the job
An initial positive experience with police officers set Avery Xiong on a path to become a Rochester Police Officer this year.
September 27, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson