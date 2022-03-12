1947: Claude H. McQuillan elected mayor of Rochester
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 — 25 years ago
- Chatfield defeated Alden-Conger 57-40 in the opening quarterfinal round of the girls Class A Minnesota State High School League basketball tournament. Senior Liz Schroeder scored 25 points.
- First-place winners in the annual city-wide spelling bee included Josiah Allen, fifth grader from Ben Franklin, and Andrew Naatz, fourth grader from Resurrection Lutheran.
1972 — 50 years ago
- The Henry M. Guttormson American Legion Post Auxiliary members are making door-to-door calls in Lanesboro, giving residents the opportunity to purchase American flags, which will be delivered by Memorial Day.
- Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference directors spent most of their meeting discussing ways to squelch brawls and improve crowd behavior at league basketball games. There were four brawls involving MIAC schools in the 1971-72 season.
1947 — 75 years ago
- Rochester incumbent mayor Paul A. Grassle was defeated by challenger Claude H. McQuillan. Grassle drew 2,067 votes to the 3,003 polled for McQuillan. Named to the Rochester council were Carl Kjerner, Charles Fox, Harold Akenhead, and John Yaeger.
1922 — 100 years ago
- Several changes in the polling places have been made for Rochester’s annual charter election. Votes can be cast at Holmes school, the White House Inn, Armory, Central fire hall, and the newly erected Samaritan Convalescent Home.
- Erika Morini, known as the world’s greatest woman violinist, will appear at Rochester’s Metropolitan theater later this month. (Morini was named the “most bewitching women violinist of the century,” and the City of New York honored her with a lifetime achievement gold medal in 1976).
- Lost: A silver Eversharp pencil between Thatcher’s Bakery and Ninth Street N.W. on Broadway. Please return it to the Rochester Daily Post and Record office if found.
