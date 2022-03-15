1947: College should not be “four years of subsidized irresponsibility”
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 – 25 years ago
- Karen Nagle, the interim president of Rochester Community & Technical College, has announced that she will depart to become president of Clark State Community College in Springfield, Ohio.
- Post Bulletin Sports Editor Craig Swalboski will be in Kansas City to cover the first two games of the Gophers men’s basketball team. They will open play as the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Regional. (The Gophers would win four games and advance to the Final Four – they would have the appearance stripped along with numerous other victories after NCAA academic rules violations were discovered in 1999).
1972 – 50 years ago
- Gov. George Wallace won the Florida primary giving him 75 delegates to the Democratic National Convention. Sen. Hubert Humphrey picked up seven, and Rep. Shirley Chisholm picked up five delegates.
- The Whitewater Manor Nursing Home, a 79-bed skilled nursing home in St. Charles, noted its fifth anniversary.
- Two area cadets were named to the Air Force Academy’s Superintendent’s List for outstanding achievements. They are Cadet Craig Bedore of Houston and Thomas Baarsch of Spring Valley.
1947 – 75 years ago
- Dr. Laurence Gould, president of Carleton College, recently stated, “College education has two jobs – to give students a recognition of the values underlying our society and to instill in them a sense of individual responsibility. Without a base in ethics, a college education may be four years of subsidized irresponsibility.” (Gould was the fourth president of Carleton. He was a geologist, professor, and polar explorer. The college library was renamed the Laurence McKinley Gould Library in 1995).
1922 – 100 years ago
- Rochester Police Chief McDermott has ordered officers to arrest anyone speeding in the city. All arrested will pay a $10 fine.
- Sixteen high school basketball teams have qualified for the state championship tournament held at Carleton College. Some teams include Duluth Central, Sandstone, New Ulm, Mankato, Austin, and Red Wing. (Red Wing would win the state title with a 19-0 record).
