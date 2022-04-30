1947: Do not hold the baby over a gas stove to dry its diapers
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 – 25 years ago
- Gov. Arne Carlson will visit Rochester this week to talk about the progress of the current legislative session and his education proposals. Carlson will meet with the Rochester Rotary.
- Three area students have been awarded scholarships from the National Merit Scholarship Corp. Rochester students Johann Burgert and Jin Wang and Red Wing student David Swinarski will receive the scholarships.
1972 – 50 years ago
- J. Edgar Hoover, director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, during a House Appropriations Committee hearing, stated, “We permit no hippies in the Bureau.”
- Ed Sharockman, Minnesota Viking defensive back, will be the guest speaker at the Lake City High School athletic banquet.
- Shorty (Oscar) Walker, Rochester’s oldest active bartender, pouring at local parlors of libation for 39 years, has retired. His retirement party at the Union Social Hall was a gala event.
1947 – 75 years ago
- An organization of high-school girls has published do’s and don’ts of babysitting. Don’t – dress sloppily, turn the radio on loud, invite boyfriend in to jitterbug, raid icebox, make a lot of phone calls or hold the baby over a gas stove to dry its diapers.
- The University of Minnesota currently provides instruction to over 7,000 students worldwide through correspondence courses in subjects ranging from geometry to beekeeping.
1922 – 100 years ago
- The sophomore class of the Rochester Junior College held a dancing party in the north gym of the Rochester High School.
- The contractor who will build the nine-mile stretch of road between Chatfield and Fountain arrived in Chatfield with a carload of horses and equipment. A camp has been established five miles south of the village. Contractor Dixon expects to employ 60 men for the job.
- The Cook Cafeteria has installed a soda fountain and will soon dispense cooling drinks and confections to patrons.
