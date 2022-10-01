1947: Dr. Balfour retires as director of Mayo Foundation
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 – 25 years ago
- Minnesota Supreme Court Chief A. M. “Sandy” Keith announced he will retire in January 1998. The late Gov. Rudy Perpich appointed Keith to the court as an associate justice in 1989.
1972 – 50 years ago
- Homecoming royalty at Plainview High School were Mark Schneider and Carol Tibesar.
- Female pages will be employed in the U.S. House of Representatives for the first time. The Senate opened its doors to female pages two years ago, and the Supreme Court also uses female pages.
1947 – 75 years ago
- President Truman asked the American people to eat less bread, and this will help save ten million bushels of grain for European aid.
- Jean Roen, a junior at Hamline University, St. Paul, was crowned Queen of the Plainview Fall Festival.
- Dr. Donald Balfour retired as director of the Mayo Foundation and assumed the title of director emeritus. Dr. Balfour became director of the foundation in 1937.
1922 – 100 years ago
- Walter Conley, son of Mr. and Mrs. Kerry Conley and a former Rochester boy, has received a medal from the Societe des Beaux-Arts of Columbia University as a mark of his standing in his work in architecture. He has sent the medal home to his father and mother in Rochester.
- A wood shortage, in addition to a coal shortage, may occur in Minnesota this winter.
- A program of Native American music featuring Thurlow Lieurance, a distinguished composer, will be presented at the Rochester National Guard Armory. (Lieurance composed the beautiful piece “By the Waters of Minnetonka.”)
