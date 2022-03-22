1947: Dr. Charles W. Mayo honored
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 – 25 years ago
- After 34 years of teaching math and being a basketball coach, Len Olson, Owatonna's successful boys basketball coach, is retiring. Olson also coached at Spring Valley, Duluth Central, Duluth East before taking the Owatonna job. (Olson has been inducted into the Minnesota High School Basketball Coaches and Owatonna Hall of Fames).
- Jordan’s King Hussein arrived in Rochester for a routine medical check-up at the Mayo Clinic.
1972 – 50 years ago
- A telephone poll by the National Public Affairs Center for Television showed Sen. Hubert H. Humphrey as the leader for the April 4 Wisconsin Democratic presidential primary.
- The Preston American Legion Post 166 auxiliary has chosen Karen Jensen, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Orville Jensen, as its Girls Stater.
- Austin toppled No. 2 ranked Minneapolis North 69-52 in the first AA game in the Minnesota State High School League basketball tournament at Williams Arena.
1947 – 75 years ago
- The steamer Cairo pushing six barges loaded with grain passed Winona on its way downriver on the first-round trip of the season on the Upper Mississippi River.
- Tribute was paid to Dr. Charles W. Mayo by the Rochester Elks at its annual evening program as an outstanding Rochester citizen.
1922 – 100 years ago
- More than 300 physicians and surgeons from every part of the country are expected in Rochester to attend the sixth annual clinical session of the American Congress of Internal Medicine and the American College of Physicians.
- At its meeting last night, A.G. Whiting was elected president of the Rochester Civic and Commerce association.
- This past week, illness has sidelined much of the teaching staff at the Rochester public schools. Some classes have been unable to meet.
