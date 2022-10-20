SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Community
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

1947: Dr. Charles W. Mayo returns from Europe

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
October 20, 2022 12:00 AM
1997 – 25 years ago

  • A natural gas line was ruptured, forcing some Rochester downtown businesses to be evacuated for more than 90 minutes.
  • Schaeffer Academy, a private Christian school, bought 25 acres adjacent to the Century High School site. (The present campus has 37 acres and includes many classrooms, labs, a gym, a stage, and soccer and baseball fields).
1972 – 50 years ago

  • Helen Aase of Kenyon is believed to be the first woman to seek election to the Kenyon Village Council. Aase works as a registered nurse.

1947 – 75 years ago

  • Dr. Charles W. Mayo of Rochester has returned to the United States after a tour of Europe, during which he attended the international surgical congress in London.
  • A new state law gives bicyclists full road privileges. Motorists must respect the rights of bicyclists, but bicyclists also must abide by traffic laws such as stop signs and giving proper signals.
  • The use of new artificial weather techniques to modify the winter weather in northern regions of the country is regarded as possible by General Electric Company scientists.

1922 – 100 years ago

  • Approximately 50 delegates of the American Red Cross from 29 Minnesota counties met in Rochester to discuss the work of various chapters and how to improve the Red Cross service.
  • About 250 nurses attended the banquet given in their honor in the main dining room of The Kahler.
