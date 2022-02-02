1947: Dr. W. R. Lovelace II to leave Mayo Clinic
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 — 25 years ago
- After completing its first century of service in Rochester, the Salvation Army has announced plans for a $3.5 million expansion to help it manage increased needs in the community.
- Organ donor cards will be included in federal income tax refund checks mailed to millions of Americans this year.
1972 — 50 years ago
- The new University of Minnesota athletic director, Paul Giel, and the new head football coach, Cal Stoll, will make a public appearance at The Town House in Rochester, speaking at the ninth annual “M” club regional meeting.
- Susan Smith, the sharpshooter from Rochester, was a Tennesse Tech rifle team member, setting two new National Rifle Association records.
1947 — 75 years ago
- Thomas Edison’s old roll-top desk, sealed since his death 15 years ago, will be opened as part of the observance at the great inventor’s centennial. Charles Edison, son of Thomas Edison, sealed the desk the day after his father died.
- Dr. William R. Lovelace, II, of Rochester, noted investigator of physiological problems connected with airplane flights, will leave Mayo Clinic and the Mayo Foundation. Dr. Lovelace will move to Albuquerque, N.M., where he will take over his uncle's practice.
1922 — 100 years ago
- On this date (2-2-22), the second month, second day, and 22nd year will occur again in 100 years when it will be 2-2-2022.
- According to the sheriff, lye, oil and wood alcohol are not the only poisonous substances in illegal bootleg whiskey. Occasionally, cockroaches, mice and other insects can enter the concoction.
- The college women’s club will give two bridge parties at the home of Mrs. Starr Judd to raise a scholarship fund.
