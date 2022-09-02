1947: Driver’s training to be taught at Rochester High School
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 — 25 years ago
- Rochester’s third public high school opened this morning. Century High School’s first students were given disposable cameras to record their first day.
- The Minnesota Appeals Court has ruled that the City of Rochester can demolish the Soldiers Field bathhouse, built in 1929.
1972 — 50 years ago
- Mark Spitz, an American swimmer competing in the Olympics in Munich, has won his fifth Gold Medal. (Spitz would win seven Gold Medals.)
- The Mayo Medical School will open its doors to its first 40 students this week. The 34-man and six-woman class — including eight students from Rochester — will formally register and begin a weeklong series of orientation activities.
1947 — 75 years ago
- The Veterans Administration reported that it is expected that 1,325,000 World War II veterans will attend college this fall. This is a 10% increase from the previous term.
- Innovation for the coming school year will be a course in driving instruction for more than 100 10th-grade students at Rochester High School. The course will be under the direction of John Steiner.
- A crowd of 1,800 saw Mabel defeat Canton 9-2 behind the pitching of La Verne Arns to win the Fillmore County baseball league title.
1922 — 100 years ago
- Cecil B. DeMille’s latest successful film, “Fool’s Paradise,” will be showing at Lawler Theater.
- At the Synod Lutheran, Norwegian language services are held Sunday mornings at 11 a.m. and English language services at 7:30 p.m.
- The teachers for this school year at Hawthorne are Frances Stauffer, Olga Johnson, Valdina Skjeveland, Leona Lugviel, Ida Jahnke, Jessie Aiken and Florence Hyer.
