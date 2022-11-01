1947: Famous thoroughbred Man O’ War dies in Kentucky
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 – 25 years ago
- An Army of 400 people worked around the clock for four days to build a new 5,000-square-foot Kingdom Hall for Rochester’s Jehovah’s Witnesses.
- Twice as many schools offer breakfast for low-income students as a decade ago, but there are still over 25,000 schools around the country that don’t.
1972 – 50 years ago
- Airman Mary Doxsee of Rochester and her unit at Ellsworth, Air Force Base, S.D., have been honored for rescue and recovery work during the flood that devastated 30 percent of nearby Rapid City.
- The evening television lineup includes That Girl, Adam 12, Gomer Pyle, and Cannon.
1947 – 75 years ago
- More than 150 persons attended the Parent-Teacher association meeting in the St. Charles High School auditorium. The Veterans of Foreign Wars, the Women’s Study Club, and the American Legion Auxiliary sponsored the meeting.
- Jackie Graves, Austin, Minn., featherweight, scored a ninth-round knockout over Clint Miller of New Jersey in Minneapolis.
- Man O’ War, America’s best-known thoroughbred, died at the Faraway Farm in Kentucky. One of the great racehorses of all time, the Stallion won 20 or 21 races in his career.
1922 – 100 years ago
- A unique dietetic restaurant and school of instruction opened in Rochester under the management of The Kahler Corporation. It is said to be the first of its kind in the country.
- Rev. Sidney Forster has been ordained in Mantorville by pastors of the Congregational Southeast Association. Rev. Forster and his wife arrived from England one year ago.
- A man thrown from the sidecar of a motorcycle on the Eyota road and run over by a Ford touring car is reported as improving.
