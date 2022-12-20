1947: Fire destroys part of an Austin city block
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 – 25 years ago
- Rochester Mayo goalie Tanner Moffitt got the shutout, and Brian Fisher scored the only goal as the Spartans beat Rochester John Marshall 1-0 in a high school hockey clash at the Recreation Center.
- According to a poll, one out of four Christian adults, an estimated 26.5 million people, expect Jesus to return in their lifetimes. Many believe that the year 2000 will be the year their beliefs are proven.
1972 – 50 years ago
- Pro football commissioner Pete Rozelle refused a request by President Nixon to televise locally all playoff games that were sold out 48 hours in advance.
- Four trees, each about 18 feet high, were planted in front of Michaels Restaurant as part of the Broadway beautification project.
- Lourdes defeated Mankato Council 39-18 in a Southern Minnesota League girls basketball game in the Lourdes gym. Sharon Kiely scored 15 points.
1947 – 75 years ago
- A fire destroyed a significant part of an Austin city block. Five people were injured, and the fire was controlled around 3:00 a.m. Loss is estimated at $300,000.
- Rochester High School won a 50-30 decision in high school basketball on the Winona Winhawks home floor. Shorty Cochrane led the Rockets with 14 points.
- The KWNO radio lineup this evening includes The Lone Ranger, Walter Winchell, Louella Parsons, and Dance Orchestra.
1922 – 100 years ago
- Lost: Gold fountain pen, chased barrel, no initials. Return to Dr. Schoonover, Mayo Clinic, for reward.
- Elizabeth Graham, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Christopher Graham, will arrive home tomorrow from the Twin Cities, where she is a student at the University of Minnesota.
