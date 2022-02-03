1947: Fire goes through top floor of Cook Hotel
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 — 25 years ago
- Winners in the Rochester Elks Hoop Shoot at Rochester Community and Technical College were Trisha Peterson (8-9-year-old girls division), Bradley Hammann (8-9 boys division), Laura Naig (10-11 girls), and Brandon Ness (10-11 boys).
- Jason Notermann scored two goals to lead Rochester Mayo to a 3-2 victory over Rochester John Marshall. The win gave Mayo the conference title.
1972 — 50 years ago
- A Mayo Clinic cancer specialist, Dr. Charles Moertel, is to become one of the fabled Knights of Malta for his treatment of a cancer-stricken German prince, sole surviving stepson of the late Kaiser Wilhelm, Germany’s World War I leader.
- Rochester Police Chief James Macken Jr. said that major crime increased 9.1% in the department's annual report. Burglaries in Rochester doubled last year.
1947 — 75 years ago
- Fire swept through the top floor of the four-story Cook Hotel, forcing the hotel’s 90 guests to flee to safety. There were no injuries. The hotel was built in 1869.
- Silver Slopes Ski Lodge, Winona’s newest resort, opened for business this week.
- Bob Fitch, University of Minnesota football and track star, was named the outstanding Minneapolis athlete of 1946.
1922 — 100 years ago
- The Rochester Fire Department performed a good and generous deed when it flooded the ice skating rink. The rink had been in poor shape, and the reflooding will make it usable again.
- Train service in Rochester was crippled last night and this morning because of cold and snow. Trains have been up to 2 1/2 hours late.
- A horticultural expert from the University of Minnesota has declared that this section of the state could successfully grow apples.
