1947: Floods devastate Southeastern Iowa
1997 — 25 years ago
- Pine Island held a grand opening for its new bandshell. The bandshell was built to bring people together in downtown Pine Island. The funds were raised, and the Pine Island High School carpentry class built the shell.
- Organizers will soon break ground for the 20.5 million ethanol plan north of Preston.
1972 — 50 years ago
- According to the Rochester Park and Recreation Department, up to 100 elm trees are expected to die of Dutch Elm disease this season.
- The Girls State representative from Pine Island High School is Susan Boyum, daughter of Walter and Ruby Boyum. Girls State, the program that instructs students about the operation of city, county, and state governments, will be held this year at the University of St. Catherine in St. Paul.
1947 — 75 years ago
- Floods struck Southeastern Iowa, leaving 16,000 homeless. In Ottumwa, over 10,000 fled their homes, seven died in the flooding, and the city is without power and water.
- Trout fishing is reported as excellent in Whitewater state park, and deer with spotted fawns are beginning to appear in the area. State cabins and picnic tables are available for visitors.
- Gov. Luther Youngdahl has proclaimed nurse Recruitment week. There is currently a shortage of nurses despite Minnesota having 25 accredited nursing schools.
1922 — 100 years ago
- S. V. Nixon received the appointment as acting postmaster of the Eyota office from Washington and is to assume the duties of the office at once.
- The Rochester theatre company announced that motion pictures will be shown in the Metropolitan Theatre throughout the next month.
- The city ticket office of the Great Western railroad company has been opened in the main lobby of the Hotel Zumbro.
