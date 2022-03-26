1947: Gas prices jump to 23.5 cents a gallon
1997 – 25 years ago
- This years’ Post-Bulletin All-City hockey team is comprised of seniors Matt Leimbek, Jason Notermann, Brian Buskowiak, Joey Duda, Mike Colgan, Jim Smith, and Marc Ranfrantz.
- U.S. Sen. Paul Wellstone was in Rochester today to discuss and support the school workforce incentive program.
1972 – 50 years ago
- An alarming 24 percent of all snowmobile accidents in Minnesota this past season involved alcoholic beverages before the accidents. The study is to help the snowmobile industry take steps to reduce this behavior and the number of incidents.
- James Aldrich, an IBMer, has been named the new Rochester Reserve Police Chief. Aldrich is a charter member of the Rochester police reserves, which includes 50 reserve officers.
1947 – 75 years ago
- The price of a gallon of gasoline rose over a one-half cent the second time in ten days. The retail price is now 23.5 cents a gallon for regular and 25.5 cents a gallon for high test.
- A Lake City man was arrested in Rochester for drunken driving and was sentenced to 60 days in jail, with no option of paying a fine. The judge brought the hammer down after being informed that the man had been arrested for the same charge last year.
1922 – 100 years ago
- Passage of a soldier bonus for World War I veterans in the Senate appears to be assured. (President Harding would veto the bill – it would not be till 1936 when the war veterans would receive their bonus).
- Minnesota ranks high among the states of the union in the number of foreign-born population, ten years of age or over who can speak the English language. Only 5.9 percent of this class of citizens are unable to speak English.
- The latest fad for young women is Smuggle Pups. These stylish dog figures in bright enameled colors are pinned on a hat or umbrella.
