1947: Gov. Youngdahl states the problem of delinquency is rooted in the home

1997 – 25 years ago
- Ohio Sen. John Glenn announced that he will retire in 1999 and not seek a fourth term. The 75-year-old senator has joked that he would be the perfect choice for a geriatric study in space. This week marks the 35th anniversary of Glenn’s blast off into space in the Friendship 7 capsule. (At 77, Glenn returned to space on Oct. 29, 1998, aboard the shuttle Discovery).
1972 – 50 years ago
- A rock festival, “Jesus Is The Way,” will be held at the Trojan Theatre in Rushford. Several Gospel rock bands will be performing.
- Snowplows battled huge drifts in southern Minnesota on this date. Lanes of Interstate 35 were barricaded, and winds up to 50 mph caused dangerous conditions in the Mankato, Faribault, New Ulm and Owatonna areas.
1947 – 75 years ago
- According to director Hollywood director William Wyler, American movies are not as good as they used to be.
- Gov. Luther Youngdahl said, “Fundamentally, the problem of delinquency is in the home itself, and the home has been breaking down.” The governor also said modern psychology that proposes children think for themselves is partially to blame.
- Former baseball home run king Babe Ruth is working to catch up on his fan mail after spending three months in the hospital.
1922 – 100 years ago
- The senior class of the Rochester High School has chosen the comedy-drama “Stop Thief” to be presented. The performance has been set for March 10.
- From this point on, the Mayo Clinic cafeteria for employees will be operated by the Kahler Corp.
- Federal judge Kenesaw Mountain Landis has resigned his position to become the first full-time commissioner of Major League Baseball.
