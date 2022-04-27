1947: Gov. Youngdahl tells legislators they have done 'a great job'
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 — 25 years ago
- Paul Austinson has been named Counselor of the Year by the Minnesota School Counselors Association. Austinson has had a 30-year career as a guidance counselor at John Marshall High School.
- One of the most highly regarded basketball players in state history, Khalid El-Amin, has selected the University of Connecticut to attend and play basketball. (El-Amin was a member of the men’s University of Connecticut 1999 NCAA championship team).
1972 — 50 years ago
- The Field Band and Soldiers Chorus of the United States Army will appear in concert in the John Marshall High School Auditorium. The event is sponsored by the U.S. Army Recruiting Service.
- IBM is offering an "Executive" typewriter. The machines utilize a unique spacing system to make the document easier to read.
1947 — 75 years ago
- Gov. Luther W. Youngdahl appeared before both branches of the Minnesota legislature to tell members they had done “a great job.”
- 58,339 fans packed Yankee Stadium to pay homage to the great Sultan of Swat on “Babe Ruth Day.” Ruth, weakened by cancer, thanked the fans.
- Membership of the Minnesota American Legion is expected to total nearly 10,000 when 10 district commanders bring new membership totals to the department commander.
1922 — 100 years ago
- Eleven Rochester nurses left early in one of the touring bus lines for St. Paul. They will take the state board nurse's examinations in the Old Capitol building.
- Dr. and Mrs. W. J. Mayo left for Indianapolis, Ind., where they will be met by Nels Tvedt in his Packard car. From there, they will attend a medical convention.
My sweet husband is kind of a pyro. When we were first married, there came a quick realization that this was just a part of his being. Some folks like to shop in their free time. Others like to go for drives, while some enjoy golf. Pat enjoys burning.
And the more I think about it, my father is exactly the person I want to turn into.
It was spring break on the beautiful California coast; it felt like nothing could take away from the beauty of the oceanscape. Blue sky, a seemingly endless horizon and miles of beaches line this beautiful coast.