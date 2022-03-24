1947: Government working to register fully automatic weapons
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 – 25 years ago
- Rochester Civic Theater took Best of Festival and three awards of excellence in a state community theater competition. Rochester Repertory Theater won an acting excellence award.
- Aaron Middendorf scored 45 points to lead Caledonia to a victory over De La Salle in the Class AA Minnesota State Championship game. Kris Fadness coaches the team.
1972 – 50 years ago
- Carol Kamper is doing excellent work as the first woman City Council member in Rochester’s 114-year history. She was elected as the Sixth Ward representative.
1947 – 75 years ago
- Peter Daley of Lewiston, representing District 22, won the county spelling contest at Winona State Teachers College. There were 27 contestants.
- The U.S. Treasury Department is now seeking the cooperation of banks and bank depositors in its efforts to have all fully automatic firearms registered under the provisions of federal law.
1922 – 100 years ago
- The members of the Boy Scouts Council met in the local Y.M.C.A. to enjoy a banquet and approved the election of Professor Roberts of the Rochester high school as executive Scout Master.
- A fire destroyed the general store of Simpson. No firefighting apparatus was available, and the store and its contents were a total loss.
- Dr. C. H. Mayo commended the proposed City and Farm Market for Rochester. Dr. Mayo noted that a well-managed city market will allow the producer and the consumer to work together to better the community.
