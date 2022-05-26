1947: Governor Luther W. Youngdahl to speak in Lanesboro
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
We are part of The Trust Project.
1997 – 25 years ago
- Harold Searles, Jr., a Byron American Legion Honor Guard member, will read the Memorial Day roll call at four cemeteries in the area. Searles served during the Korean War. (US Navy, Korean War veteran Harold Searles died Oct. 9, 2011).
- Melanie Judy of Hayfield has been awarded the 1997 Outstanding Student Award by the Minnesota Chapter of American Physical Therapy Association. Judy is enrolled at the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth, Minn.
1972 – 50 years ago
- An arctic ice specialist says a general warming trend over the North Pole is melting the polar ice cap and may produce an ice-free Arctic Ocean by the year 2,000.
- Gail Bond has been named valedictorian and Ethel Zimmerman salutatorian of the 1972 Byron High School graduating class.
1947 – 75 years ago
- Governor Luther W. Youngdahl will be the principal speaker at the Fillmore County Farm Bureau and 4-H picnic at Sylvan Park in Lanesboro.
- The Very Rev. Vincent Flynn told graduating seniors of Winona Cotter High School, “Whether you go on to college or not, whether you go out into life immediately, you all have a basic foundation in Christian Catholic doctrine and morals.”
1922 – 100 years ago
- In a nationwide survey of farm women, more than 90 percent hoped their daughters would marry a farmer. One mother said, “If our men are to till our farms to feed the multitudes, side by side with them must be women to help them with understanding hearts.”
- The St. Charles mail carrier, Edward Zaudke, sustained painful injuries when his team bolted, and he was thrown from the wagon. Truman McCready will substitute his mail route this week.
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
As I walked away from Arlington National Cemetery, I knew I mustn’t take for granted the rights I had been granted the day I was born a U.S. citizen.
It can be a difficult thing to tell yourself to slow down, but it has proved necessary to form valuable and noteworthy memories.