1947: Governor speaks in St. Charles

1997 — 25 years ago
- Tom Olson Jr. has been named boys basketball B squad coach at Rochester Mayo. Olson, who coached the Plainview girls basketball team last year, succeeds Mark Glaeser, who left to become the head boys basketball coach at Rochester John Marshall.
1972 — 50 years ago
- Mark Anton, of Rochester, Minn., took second place in the boys 11-12 one-meter diving competition in the National AAU Junior Olympics. The only diver who finished ahead of Anton was Greg Louganis, of California.
- A demonstration bookmobile unit has begun operation in four southeastern counties under the auspices of Southeastern Libraries Cooperative.
1947 — 75 years ago
- Governor Luther Youngdahl addressed a crowd on the last day of the Winona County Fair in St. Charles. Youngdahl stated he will continue his anti-gambling drive until slot machines in Minnesota are driven out.
- Coraly Goss, of Lewiston, beat out 60 other competitors for the coveted title of Miss Winona County.
- Dr. Nicholas Hightower, of Rochester, won the Southern Minnesota Archery tournament.
1922 — 100 years ago
- More than 2,000 men, including iron miners, and National Guardsmen, are fighting fires north of Duluth. Hundreds of acres of timber have been burned. Noel Wien will pilot an aircraft over the fire area today to better understand its size and where it may be headed. (Noel Wien would become a famous Alaskan aviator and be the founder of Wien Air Alaska, the first airline in Alaska.)
- The temperature of 96 degrees finally took a plunge to 78 to bring relief from the heat in Rochester.
