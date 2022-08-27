Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
Read Today's Paper Saturday, August 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

1947: Harlem Globetrotter baseball team to play in Winona

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
August 27, 2022 12:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

1997 – 25 years ago

  • “Tall Timber Tranquility” is the best of the best for a larger quilt at the Minnesota State Fair. Eunice Hall of Rochester won the sweepstakes award with this quilt. Hill spent hundreds of hours quilting thousands of tiny stitches into the quilt.
Also Read
Day in History graphic
Community
1922: Room and board needed for students attending school
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
August 26, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Day in History graphic
Community
1947: Baseball game in Nicollet Park uses same baseball entire game
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
August 25, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else

1972 – 50 years ago

  • The top three selling paperback books this week were “The Betsy” by Harold Robbins, “The Exorcist” by William Peter Blatty, and “The Drifters” by James A. Michener.
  • The top three selling records for the week are “Alone Again (Naturally)” by Gilbert O’Sullivan, “Brandy (You’re a Fine Girl)” by Looking Glass, and “I’m Still In Love With You” by Al Green.

1947 – 75 years ago

  • The sensational Harlem Globetrotters baseball team, owned by Abe Saperstein, will play Winona at Gabrych Park. (The Globetrotter baseball team was formed in 1946 and would barnstorm around the country until the mid-1950s. Hall of Fame pitcher Satchel Paige was one of its players).

1922 – 100 years ago

  • The Pine Island band, which has been heard in Rochester on several occasions, took first place in the band competition held in Winona. Thousands of people gathered to hear fifteen bands competing for honors.
  • Dr. H. R. Nichols of Rochester won the southern Minnesota golf tournament with a 36-hole score of 177. Dr. E. W. Barrier, also of Rochester, was second with 178.
  • At Briese & Laging on South Broadway, you will receive a free football if you buy a boy’s fall or winter corduroy suit.
Related Topics: DAY IN HISTORYHISTORYROCHESTER
What to read next
Ask a Trooper - Sgt. Troy Christianson column mug
Community
Does a bicyclist have to obey the same traffic laws as a motorist?
Short answer: yes.
August 25, 2022 09:20 AM
 · 
By  Sgt. Troy Christianson
A man in a button-down shirt gestures enthusiastically at a parked vehicle shaped like a hotdog.
Columns
Kerzman: The healing power of the Wienermobile
If you need something to turn around a lousy day or, like, shake your foundational assumptions about the nature of life itself, go check out the Wienermobile.
August 25, 2022 05:24 AM
 · 
By  Kris Kerzman
Day in History graphic
Community
1922: Experiments show music may help the 'insane'
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
August 24, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Kristin Kiefer.png
Community
Kristin Kiefer: Two towns struck by tornadoes share help -- and hope
A storm was approaching Southeast Minnesota on April 13, 2022. There were 12 minutes left in the fast-paced playoff game between the Timberwolves and the Clippers. During a commercial break, I turned on the local network for updates.
August 23, 2022 10:30 AM
 · 
By  Kristin Kiefer