1947: Harlem Globetrotter baseball team to play in Winona
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 – 25 years ago
- “Tall Timber Tranquility” is the best of the best for a larger quilt at the Minnesota State Fair. Eunice Hall of Rochester won the sweepstakes award with this quilt. Hill spent hundreds of hours quilting thousands of tiny stitches into the quilt.
1972 – 50 years ago
- The top three selling paperback books this week were “The Betsy” by Harold Robbins, “The Exorcist” by William Peter Blatty, and “The Drifters” by James A. Michener.
- The top three selling records for the week are “Alone Again (Naturally)” by Gilbert O’Sullivan, “Brandy (You’re a Fine Girl)” by Looking Glass, and “I’m Still In Love With You” by Al Green.
1947 – 75 years ago
- The sensational Harlem Globetrotters baseball team, owned by Abe Saperstein, will play Winona at Gabrych Park. (The Globetrotter baseball team was formed in 1946 and would barnstorm around the country until the mid-1950s. Hall of Fame pitcher Satchel Paige was one of its players).
1922 – 100 years ago
- The Pine Island band, which has been heard in Rochester on several occasions, took first place in the band competition held in Winona. Thousands of people gathered to hear fifteen bands competing for honors.
- Dr. H. R. Nichols of Rochester won the southern Minnesota golf tournament with a 36-hole score of 177. Dr. E. W. Barrier, also of Rochester, was second with 178.
- At Briese & Laging on South Broadway, you will receive a free football if you buy a boy’s fall or winter corduroy suit.
