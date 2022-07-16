SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Community
News reporting
1947: Helen Keller at Mayo Clinic

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
July 16, 2022 12:00 AM
1997 – 25 years ago

  • Mary Rieder, an Eyota DFLer and economics professor at Winona State University, who challenged 1st District Rep. Gil Gutknecht last year, confirmed her candidacy for another run at unseating Gutknecht in 2000.
1972 – 50 years ago

  • Gov. Wendell Anderson is to be briefed by his team investigating security conditions at Stillwater prison, where 10 inmates escaped last week.
  • Duluth multi-millionaire businessman Jeno Paulucci and Frank Befera, president of WDIO TV, Duluth, escaped serious injury when they went over a 20-foot waterfall in Ontario after their boat motor stalled.

1947 – 75 years ago

  • Helen Keller, blind author, and lecturer is at Mayo Clinic for an unannounced reason. Keller was previously a clinic patient in Oct. 1945.
  • Over 800 Lewiston and area residents held a 50th-anniversary celebration of the Lewiston Creamery. The first butter maker, J. W. Kiepsell, was on hand for the celebration.
  • Measures to prevent damage from the Japanese beetle have now gone into full swing with a trapping campaign.

1922 – 100 years ago

  • Two men in Rochester were arrested by police at 1:15 a.m. for driving with loud mufflers, disturbing the peace of the citizens trying to sleep.
  • Three federal peace officers will arrive in Rochester today because of the railroad strike. They will have charge of policing the strike zone. Fifteen strikers of the Great Western continue to picket.
  • A small but powerful cyclone swept through an area between Rock Dell and Dexter, destroying the Vondre church and the Louis Bomgum barn and carrying away forty head of cattle.
