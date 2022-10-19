1947: Hollywood goes on trial for un-American activities
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
We are part of The Trust Project.
1997 – 25 years ago
- “Peanuts” cartoonist Charles W. Schulz donated $1 million, and he will head the fundraising drive to build the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford, Virginia. Schulz is a World War II veteran. (The Memorial was dedicated on June 6, 2001, by President George W. Bush).
The Hometown Resource Center, Workforce Development, Three Rivers Community Action and Winona Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation will support area communities through the grants.
Sen. Hubert Humphrey's cancelled appearance at a political event in Rochester was the first clue to the unfolding event.
1972 – 50 years ago
- Salary increases for city department heads were approved and will go into effect on January 1, 1973. The police and fire chief will now make $18,446, the Mayo Civic Auditorium manager $15,107, and the City Librarian $16,405.
- The Minnesota Administration Commission has ordered a freeze on all hiring by state agencies. The step was taken to assist in balancing the state budget.
1947 – 75 years ago
- Hollywood will go on trial before the house committee on un-American activities. A star-studded array of witnesses will testify on charges that the communists have “infiltrated” the movie industry.
- In Olmsted County, where the Mayo Clinic is located, there is a doctor for every 63 residents. In comparison, Cass County in Minnesota has only one doctor for every 4,129 people.
- The average weekly earnings of Minnesota production workers increased to $50.88 in September, with the hourly pay now averaging $1.24.
1922 – 100 years ago
- Dr. Verne Hunt of Rochester, chair of the state cancer committee, declared in an address before the nurses’ association that the death rate from cancer is increasing and has surpassed that of tuberculosis.
- Teaching the fundamentals of nursing to every girl in public schools to offset the lack of nurses was advocated at the nurses’ association annual convention in Rochester.
- The Chatfield High School football team defeated Preston 21-0 in a game played at Chatfield’s West Side Park.
Columnist Loren Else says as a sports fan, he's flummoxed by the firing of football coaches and the ensuing multimillion dollar payouts.
Everything a machine could need was fabricated at the downtown business.
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.