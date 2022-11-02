1947: Howard Hughes pilots short flight in Spruce Goose
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 – 25 years ago
- Rochester Lourdes tennis player Lauren Patterson was the runner-up in the singles division of the Class A state championship.
1972 – 50 years ago
- The Minnesota State Junior College championship football game is scheduled at the University of Minnesota's Memorial Stadium between Rochester State Junior College and Mesabi Junior College. (Mesabi would win the hard-fought game 13-8).
- Mickey Spillane's latest mystery book, "The Erection Set," has been banned in Jacksonville, Fla. There were complaints the book was poisoning children's minds.
1947 – 75 years ago
- Scientists at the University of Arkansas announced the development of a "meatless burger" made of dried milk products and yeast. The burger is without meat or eggs.
- Howard Hughes' piloted his 200-ton, $25 million flying boat in a flight that lasted less than a minute. The plane, nicknamed the Spruce Goose, was twice as big as any other plane in the world. (The aircraft would never fly again).
- The University of Minnesota basketball team will start practice this week under coach Dave MacMillian. Returning lettermen include Bud Grant and Lefty Gilleland.
1922 – 100 years ago
- A warning that the prevalent indifference of citizens of higher intelligence toward government is giving the country over to those of lower intelligence was sounded by Dr. Charles J. Mayo at the annual meeting of the Virginia Medical Society.
- Sue M. Dickey Hough, a candidate for the state legislature, stopped a robbery in progress in her home when she rifled a milk bottle at a bandit who quickly fled after the bottle shattered against the wall above his head, showering him with milk. (Sue M. Dickey Hough was one of the first women elected to the Minnesota legislature).
