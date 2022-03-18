1947: Information released that shots fired at Mayor Humphrey
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 – 25 years ago
- Graham Luck of Rochester is the 1996 Volunteer State Firearms Instructor of the Year.
- The Rochester Ricochets Gymnastics Club captured the Midwest Amateur Gymnastics Championship in Willmar, Minn. The Ricochets won the title in a field of 60 teams.
1972 – 50 years ago
- With the University of Minnesota basketball season ending, player Dave Winfield will join the Gopher baseball team in time for their trip to Texas. Coach Dick Siebert said they initially would only use Winfield, who pitches, in relief.
- With nine points in the third quarter, Kal Kallenberger sparked Austin to a 63-61 victory over Mankato East. Austin gained its first trip to the Minnesota State High School League basketball tournament since 1963.
1947 – 75 years ago
- A report has been released that three shots were fired at Minneapolis Mayor Hubert H. Humphrey on the evening of Feb. 6, 1947. For several weeks after the attempt on his life, Mayor Humphrey has been accompanied by two detectives every evening. Increased security around the mayor continues.
1922 – 100 years ago
- Ella Pease, chair of the women’s Republican committee at Byron, was elected to the office of justice of the peace at the recent election.
- About one hundred delegates attended the Republican County Convention, which endorsed Frank B. Kellogg for United States Senator and J. A. O. Preus for governor.
