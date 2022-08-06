SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
1947: Is the two-party system failing America?

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
August 06, 2022 12:00 AM
1997 – 25 years ago

  • Rochester Public School officials are reminding parents that students must be up to date on their immunizations before starting school.
  • Rochester-based Kahler Realty Corp. has been sold for the second time within a year. Sanstone Hotel Investors Inc., a real estate investment company, announced it plans to buy Kahler for $322 million.
1972 – 50 years ago

  • President Nixon’s new $500,000 armor-plated limousine rolled out of a shop last week and was trucked to Washington in a closed van with a Secret Service escort.
  • Greg Ralston, a Mayo High School graduate, scored a one-under-par 27-hole total of 105 to win the second annual Soldiers Field Division golf tournament.

1947 – 75 years ago

  • More than 2,500 4-H members will play a leading role in the upcoming Minnesota State Fair. The 4-H clubs in Minnesota have a current enrollment of 49,531.
  • One of the timeliest questions of the day, “Is The Two-Party System Failing in America?” will be the topic during the radio broadcast of America’s Town Meeting over KMNO.

1922 – 100 years ago

  • After considerable effort, Mary Lawler has booked the John Philip Sousa band for a concert at the Rochester Armory on October 9. “The Stars and Stripes Forever,” the greatest march ever written, was composed in 1896 by Sousa. This season is the 25th anniversary of that famous piece.
  • Starting this week, the Van Tassel bus line will have a direct service to Mankato.
  • William Crudmore, Rochester Fire Chief, will take a special train, provided for area fire chiefs, to San Francisco to attend the National Fire Chief’s convention.
