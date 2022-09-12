1947: Jackie Robinson of Dodgers named Rookie of the Year
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 – 25 years ago
- Rochester Mayo’s Lorne Grosso was named the 1997 boys tennis coach of the year by the Minnesota State High School League Coaches Association. Grosso is in his seventh year as Mayo tennis coach, and he directed his team to the state tennis tournament for the second straight year.
1972 – 50 years ago
- Donald Rinowski, a Rochester barber, who served aboard the aircraft carrier USS Wasp during World War II, was presented his “piece of the plank” from the decommissioned warship.
- The Rochester School Board was expected to approve a new teachers’ salary package that calls for a 10 percent increase in salaries and fringe benefits over the next two years for the district’s 1,000 schoolteachers.
1947 – 75 years ago
- Jackie Robinson, the Brooklyn Dodgers’ 28-year-old black first baseman, was given the Sporting News Rookie of the Year award.
- Business and professional men organized a Lions Club in St. Charles at the city hall.
1922 – 100 years ago
- Mayor Brown has requested that all stores be closed for Rochester Day at the Olmsted County Fair. This would enable all to enjoy the exhibits, races, and other events at the fair to make the day a tremendous success.
- Journalism has been received with interest and enthusiasm in the Rochester High School, as noted by the quick manner that a new class in newspaper work was rapidly filled with 15 students.
- The Methodist ladies are running a dining hall at the Olmsted County fair. Pancakes, brown sugar syrup, oatmeal, eggs, doughnuts, coffee, and milk were served at breakfast.
