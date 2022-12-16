1947: Japan and Germany will not participate in the 1948 Winter Olympics
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 – 25 years ago
- Gov. Arne Carlson will visit Rochester to discuss two Rochester items in his proposed 1998 bonding bill. In a ceremony, his selections include funds for the Mayo Civic Center expansion and technology purchases for the University Center Rochester’s virtual university project.
1972 – 50 years ago
- Three men from the Washington Post have been awarded a $6,000 prize for investigative reporting of political sabotage and espionage. The men are Carl Bernstein, Robert Woodward, and Barry Sussman. (The Washington Post would receive the 1973 Pulitzer Prize in Public Service for reporting this story.) The stories followed the break-in and alleged bugging of the Democratic national headquarters at the Watergate complex in Washington.
1947 – 75 years ago
- Germany and Japan will not be invited to participate in the upcoming 1948 Olympic Winter Games in St. Moritz, Switzerland.
- The Bureau of Labor Statistics told Congress it costs an average family of four in cities about $450 more yearly to maintain a “modest” standard of living than it did 22 months ago.
1922 – 100 years ago
- The St. Charles’ public ice-skating rink is complete thanks to volunteers, particularly Oscar Linden. A hockey team may be organized.
- The 21st annual meeting of the Lewiston Volunteer Fire Department was held, and Arthur Linden was elected as fire chief. Fred Sackreiter will be the assistant chief.
- Elgin beat Eyota 19-15 at Elgin in high school basketball.
