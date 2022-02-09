SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

1947: Johnny Hennessy takes the lightweight crown in Golden Gloves boxing

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
February 09, 2022 12:00 AM
Share

1997 — 25 years ago

  • The Rochester Chinese Cultural Association will ring in the Year of the Ox with its annual Chinese New Year celebration at the Kahler Plaza Hotel Courtyard.
  • Senior Jim Siebenaler scored 27 points, leading St. Charles to a 61-55 victory over Goodhue in high school basketball.

1972 — 50 years ago

  • In Rochester, Northwestern Bell Telephone Co. has 800 to 1,000 customers with unlisted and unpublished numbers. The numbers are not in the phone book and will not be given out by directory assistance.
  • A wild 1920s comedy, “The Torchbearers,” will open at the Rochester Civic Theater. Dion Chesse will direct the production.

1947 — 75 years ago

  • At an upcoming open meeting, the progress of Rochester’s youth health project will be outlined by Dr. C. Anderson Aldrich, a pediatrician on the Mayo Clinic staff.
  • Gov. Luther Youngdahl has asked the people of Minnesota to observe Feb. 21 as World Day of Prayer.
  • Rochester’s Johnny Hennessy took the lightweight crown with two quick technical knockouts at the Golden Gloves competition before a capacity crowd in Mayo Civic Auditorium.

1922 — 100 years ago

  • A new rule established by the Minnesota Board of Education will require arithmetic and geography to be taught one year longer than previously required. Most parents support the change.
  • Dr. R. V. Taylor, a fellow of the Mayo Clinic, spoke to the Kiwanis Club about China. Dr. Taylor spent eight years in China and discussed the country's political climate and other struggles.
  • The Rochester Telephone Company will soon publish a phone directory book like those published in big cities.
Related Topics: DAY IN HISTORYHISTORYROCHESTER
What to read next
Ask a Trooper - Sgt. Troy Christianson column mug
Community
Why are bridges more dangerous in the winter?
Question: I heard you talk about bridge decks freezing up on the radio, can you please write about it?
February 08, 2022 10:18 AM
 · 
By  Sgt. Troy Christianson
091321-TEEN-COLUMNIST-07353.jpg
Community
Xavi Laack: Why the 'why' in volunteering doesn't matter
The vast majority of people assume that volunteering is a positive thing. Volunteering has been shown over and over again to make people happier, healthier, more time conscious, and more competitive in the job market. High schools and colleges want to see current and prospective students actively volunteer.
February 08, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Xavi Laack
Boomer Grandpa — Loren Else column sig
Community
C'mon MLB, get your act together for the fans
Columnist Loren Else says that spring and baseball are lights at the end of the 'Great Confinement' tunnel.
February 08, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
3592008.jpg
Exclusive
Community
Barberette on the job in Rochester
Elizabeth Parker became city's first female barber in 1938.
February 08, 2022 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Lee Hilgendorf