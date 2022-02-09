1947: Johnny Hennessy takes the lightweight crown in Golden Gloves boxing
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 — 25 years ago
- The Rochester Chinese Cultural Association will ring in the Year of the Ox with its annual Chinese New Year celebration at the Kahler Plaza Hotel Courtyard.
- Senior Jim Siebenaler scored 27 points, leading St. Charles to a 61-55 victory over Goodhue in high school basketball.
1972 — 50 years ago
- In Rochester, Northwestern Bell Telephone Co. has 800 to 1,000 customers with unlisted and unpublished numbers. The numbers are not in the phone book and will not be given out by directory assistance.
- A wild 1920s comedy, “The Torchbearers,” will open at the Rochester Civic Theater. Dion Chesse will direct the production.
1947 — 75 years ago
- At an upcoming open meeting, the progress of Rochester’s youth health project will be outlined by Dr. C. Anderson Aldrich, a pediatrician on the Mayo Clinic staff.
- Gov. Luther Youngdahl has asked the people of Minnesota to observe Feb. 21 as World Day of Prayer.
- Rochester’s Johnny Hennessy took the lightweight crown with two quick technical knockouts at the Golden Gloves competition before a capacity crowd in Mayo Civic Auditorium.
1922 — 100 years ago
- A new rule established by the Minnesota Board of Education will require arithmetic and geography to be taught one year longer than previously required. Most parents support the change.
- Dr. R. V. Taylor, a fellow of the Mayo Clinic, spoke to the Kiwanis Club about China. Dr. Taylor spent eight years in China and discussed the country's political climate and other struggles.
- The Rochester Telephone Company will soon publish a phone directory book like those published in big cities.
Question: I heard you talk about bridge decks freezing up on the radio, can you please write about it?
The vast majority of people assume that volunteering is a positive thing. Volunteering has been shown over and over again to make people happier, healthier, more time conscious, and more competitive in the job market. High schools and colleges want to see current and prospective students actively volunteer.
Columnist Loren Else says that spring and baseball are lights at the end of the 'Great Confinement' tunnel.
Exclusive
Elizabeth Parker became city's first female barber in 1938.