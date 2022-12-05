1947: KWNO radio to carry Louis vs. Walcott title fight
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 – 25 years ago
- The United Way of Mower County has exceeded its fundraising goal for the 18th consecutive year. $541,215 in donations and pledges exceeded the goal of $525,000.
- Sen. Paul Wellstone, D-Minn., underwent back surgery at St. Marys Hospital. Wellstone will remain in the hospital for a week.
1972 – 50 years ago
- The season’s first heavy snowfall blanketed the area with more than six inches of snow with four more inches on the way. Winds are picking up, and travel will be hazardous.
- The Smithsonian Institute has opened a new exhibition recalling the pioneering spirit of the Old West.
1947 – 75 years ago
- Heavyweight Champion Joe Louis will face Jersey Joe Walcott in a title fight at Madison Square Garden. The contest will be broadcast over the radio station KWNO. (Louis would win and retain his title in a controversial split decision after 15 rounds.)
- The basketball game between Winona Cotter High School and Lewiston was postponed after the Lewiston team could not make the trip to Winona due to hazardous winter road conditions.
- A new comic strip, “Mary Worth,” will now be featured in The Winona Republican-Herald. (Mary Worth had an eight-decade run, starting in 1938.)
1922 – 100 years ago
- The Minnesota-North Dakota conference of Catholics hospitals will open in Rochester today. Rev. Charles A. Cavanagh stated, “Science is the handmaiden of religion” in the opening address.
- A grass fire around Ninth Avenue N.E. caused the Rochester Fire Department to respond and put out the flames. Hot ashes carelessly thrown on tall grass between two houses was the cause of the fire.
