Community
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

1947: Larry Doby, the first Black player in American League, signed to contract

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
July 04, 2022 12:00 AM
1997 – 25 years ago

  • The Fourth of July Kiddie Parade, sponsored by the Rochester Jaycees, took place at 9:00 a.m. in Central Park. The Post-Bulletin's annual fireworks show will begin around 10:00 p.m.
  • University of Minnesota hockey tickets will cost $19.50 each for 22 of the 25 home games. A season ticket will be priced at $494.00. The $19.50 price is up 50 cents from last season.
1972 – 50 years ago

  • At least five restaurants in Rochester are now open 24 hours a day. They include the two Perkins Cake and Steak Houses, Von Feldt’s, Wade's Broiler, and Henson's Apco Truck Stop.
  • An estimated 500 Rochester youngsters participated in the Fourth of July annual children's parade sponsored by the Rochester Jaycees.

1947 – 75 years ago

  • The first Black player signed by an American League club, Larry Doby, will report to the Cleveland Indians.
  • Your man Arthur Godfrey is back at 7:30 p.m. every Friday on WCCO radio – 830 on the dial.
  • Veteran administrative medical men from the Upper Midwest and Washington will attend the second annual American Legion round table medical conference at Fort Snelling. Dr. Charles Mayo of the Mayo Clinic will attend.

1922 – 100 years ago

  • At a judicial ceremony for citizenship Judge Callaghan administered the oath of allegiance to several individuals born in other countries. This was the first-time ceremonies were ever conducted in Rochester.
  • The service men at the state hospital enjoyed a July 4th picnic on the grounds in the afternoon.
