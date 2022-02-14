1947: Massive fire in Plainview
1997 – 25 years ago
- Acting chief of police in Lake City, Robert Blattner, will become the town’s new police chief.
- Minnesota Attorney General Hubert Humphrey III spoke with high school students and local officials focusing on hate-related attacks in Rochester during the last six months.
1972 – 50 years ago
- Rochester State Hospital has been given the responsibility for providing surgical care for all Minnesota institutional patients, but has not received any of the 25 added positions to do the job.
- Bonnie Evarts, a first-year student from West Concord, was crowned Miss Minnesota Bible College 1972 at Assisi Heights.
- The top three best-selling records are “Let’s Stay Together” by Al Green, “American Pie” by Don McLean, and “Day After Day” by Badfinger.
1947 – 75 years ago
- According to a bill approved by the Minnesota House motor vehicle committee, all motorists would have to take an examination, including an eye test, before obtaining a driver's license.
- A massive fire in Plainview destroyed several businesses. No cause has yet been determined in the $200,000 fire. Rochester, Elgin and Plainview fire departments fought the fire for hours before bringing the flames under control.
- St. Paul Johnson beat Rochester 4-0 in the Minnesota State High School League hockey tournament quarterfinals. (St. Paul Johnson would win the title beating Roseau 2-1 in the finals).
1922 – 100 years ago
- Half a million pints of whiskey were available to the “sick” during 1921. There are 1,250 doctors in the state who are allowed to issue a maximum of 400 pints of "spirits fermenti" a year.
- A patriotic meeting will be held at the Rochester Armory. Dr. Scoville will preach on the “Curse of Kaiserism and the Blessing of Christianized Americanism.” Ragdolls and little dishes will be given to the young folks.
