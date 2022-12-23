SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
1947: Minneapolis Lakers defeat Sheboygan 61-52

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
December 23, 2022 12:00 AM
1997 – 25 years ago

  • The top three grossing films this past weekend was “Titanic,” directed by James Cameron, the new Bond spy film, “Tomorrow Never Dies” and “Scream II.”
  • Last month, the jobless rate in Olmsted County hit a record low of 1.5 percent.

1972 – 50 years ago

  • The top three best-selling fiction books this week are “Jonathan Livingston Seagull” by Richard Back, “The Odessa File” by Frederick Forsyth, and “August 1914” by Alexsandr Solzhenitsyn.
  • The Rochester John Marshall girls captured the Big Nine Conference gymnastics championship. Carol Berkner coaches the Rockets.

1947 – 75 years ago

  • The Minneapolis Lakers defeated the Sheboygan Red Skins 61-52. Center George Mikan scored 20 points. (The Sheboygan, Wisc. professional basketball team was founded in 1933 and folded in 1951. The Red Skins were one of the National Basketball Association’s founding teams. They played in the smallest arena and were the smallest market team in the league.

1922 – 100 years ago

  • After springing a carefully laid trap to reveal the writer of mysterious, threatening letters signed by the Ku Klux Klan, the police arrested a Rochester woman. During the arrest, the police fired a warning shot at the husband to get him to stand down.
  • Local farmers are urged to support the movement to get all cattle tested for tuberculosis. Authorities report that milk from bovine tuberculosis is unsafe for children.
  • Bernhardt Amundson, a known Rochester businessman, will depart for his old country in Christiana, Norway, this week. He will visit his brothers for the first time in 20 years. Amundson came to Rochester from Norway and has a successful painting business.
