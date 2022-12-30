1947: New law requires testing for motor vehicle license
1997 – 25 years ago
- One of the best resolutions any parent can make is to get more involved in your child's education. To aid in this resolution, volunteer at your child's school, set a DEAR time (Drop Everything And Read), introduce yourself to school staff, and review the online school information. Understand as a parent, you are the child's most significant teacher.
1972 – 50 years ago
- College students applying for education loans after February 1 will have to swear in notarized affidavits that they will spend the money "only on educational purposes." The loans are interest-free while the student is attending college.
- The unsolved kidnapping of Virginia Piper, wife of a Minneapolis millionaire who paid $1 million for her release, has been judged as the year’s top news story in Minnesota.
1947 – 75 years ago
- Eighty-eight stations will be set up throughout Minnesota to give driver's license examinations under the new law. To obtain a license under the new requirements, applicants must pass tests of vision, ability to read and understand highway signs, knowledge of traffic laws, and a road test to show the ability to operate a vehicle safely.
1922 – 100 years ago
- Every man and woman over 50 years of age or older is invited to be the guest of the Post and Record newspaper's New Year's Eve gathering at the Metropolitan Theater. A motion picture will be shown.
- The public is urged to obtain and put-up new house numbers. The old and the new numbers are causing problems for the post office.
- Another quantity of moonshine liquor was dumped into the city sewers by order of Judge C.E. Callaghan, who personally supervised the deed.
