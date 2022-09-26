We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
1947: New lighted football field at Lake City dedicated

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
September 26, 2022 12:00 AM
1997 – 25 years ago

  • The Stroh Brewery Co. in St. Paul announced it will close its brewery leaving 365 people without jobs. The St. Paul brewery was built in 1865 by Hamm's Brewing.
1972 – 50 years ago

  • The river steamer Delta Queen will make four stops in Winona next month. The Delta Queen is America's only overnight Paddle-wheeler. It has a crew of 75.
  • The new 1973 Hornet Hatchback is now on sale for $2,399. The Hornet has a newly designed energy-absorbing bumper.

1947 – 75 years ago

  • Parents of five-year-old Robert Kruger credited their son with saving the life of his baby sister Sharyn after she fell into a livestock tank on their farm near Plainview.
  • Dedication of the new, lighted athletic field in Lake City will be held tonight when the Tigers football team plays host to Red Wing. It will be the season's first game for new Lake City football coach Arly Anderson.

1922 – 100 years ago

  • Two feet in length, a gourd is on display at the Klee grocery store. The large vegetable is of no practical use except as maybe a drinking cup.
  • The purple and gold of Rochester Junior College will have a strong football team this season. Several former stars of the high school team are members of the junior college eleven. They will give a good account of themselves.
  • Gerald Lawler of Rochester has left for Washington D.C., where he will enter Georgetown Preparatory school.
