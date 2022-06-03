1947: New professional basketball team coming to Minneapolis
1997 – 25 years ago
- Cannon Falls pitching ace Keith Meyers threw a no-hitter for the victory against Rochester Lourdes at Mayo Field. Cannon Falls will now play for the Section One, Class A section title.
- Erin Wiste, a Lourdes graduate, received the Sam Allen Academic Scholarship. Wiste will attend the University of St. Thomas.
1972 – 50 years ago
- Elba held a reunion of former Elba students and teachers in the District 41 schoolhouse. The schoolhouse was closed in 1970 when the district consolidated with St. Charles.
- Anna Krebsbach, who won the low hurdles in the Minnesota State Independent School Track and Field Championships, received the most valuable senior athlete award at the Rochester Lourdes Awards Night.
- After being ordained in Cincinnati, Sally Priesand, an Ohio woman, became the first female rabbi in the United States.
1947 – 75 years ago
- Harness racing will be one of the 1947 Winona County fair features on August 16 and 17 in St. Charles.
- Benjamin Berger and Morris Chalfen of Minneapolis purchased the Detroit Gems for $15,000 of the National Professional Basketball league. (The first coach of the Minneapolis Lakers was John Kundla).
1922 – 100 years ago
- Governor J. A. O. Preus has created a Minnesota Crime Commission to ensure that punishment of criminals is swift to protect people from the current crime wave. Preus declared that good roads and high-powered cars have made escape by criminals easier.
- President Donald Cowling of Carleton College told the seventy-nine graduates of Rochester High School that the three essentials for success are “Ideas, faith, and hard work. With possession of these traits, any man can modify his circumstances and make opportunities where none exist otherwise.
