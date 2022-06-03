SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 3
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

1947: New professional basketball team coming to Minneapolis

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
June 03, 2022 12:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

1997 – 25 years ago

  • Cannon Falls pitching ace Keith Meyers threw a no-hitter for the victory against Rochester Lourdes at Mayo Field. Cannon Falls will now play for the Section One, Class A section title.
  • Erin Wiste, a Lourdes graduate, received the Sam Allen Academic Scholarship. Wiste will attend the University of St. Thomas.

1972 – 50 years ago

  • Elba held a reunion of former Elba students and teachers in the District 41 schoolhouse. The schoolhouse was closed in 1970 when the district consolidated with St. Charles.
  • Anna Krebsbach, who won the low hurdles in the Minnesota State Independent School Track and Field Championships, received the most valuable senior athlete award at the Rochester Lourdes Awards Night.
  • After being ordained in Cincinnati, Sally Priesand, an Ohio woman, became the first female rabbi in the United States.

1947 – 75 years ago

  • Harness racing will be one of the 1947 Winona County fair features on August 16 and 17 in St. Charles.
  • Benjamin Berger and Morris Chalfen of Minneapolis purchased the Detroit Gems for $15,000 of the National Professional Basketball league. (The first coach of the Minneapolis Lakers was John Kundla).

1922 – 100 years ago

  • Governor J. A. O. Preus has created a Minnesota Crime Commission to ensure that punishment of criminals is swift to protect people from the current crime wave. Preus declared that good roads and high-powered cars have made escape by criminals easier.
  • President Donald Cowling of Carleton College told the seventy-nine graduates of Rochester High School that the three essentials for success are “Ideas, faith, and hard work. With possession of these traits, any man can modify his circumstances and make opportunities where none exist otherwise.
Related Topics: DAY IN HISTORYHISTORYROCHESTER
What to read next
Day in History graphic
Community
1997: Michael Restovich named Minnesota baseball player of the year
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
June 02, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Day in History graphic
Community
1922: High schools must produce good citizens
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
June 01, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Oddchester - Steve Lange column sig
Community
Mike the Headless Chicken! Wood ticks! Nyckelharp Lag!
It’s our almost-annual look-ahead to some of the strangest summer fests.
May 31, 2022 10:30 AM
 · 
By  Steve Lange
Ask a Trooper - Sgt. Troy Christianson column mug
Community
Is it legal to have your feet on the dashboard?
Question: We were driving down the interstate the other day and I was passed by a vehicle and I noticed the front passenger had their feet up on the front dash. This was a newer vehicle so I know there are air bags and this got me wondering if this was legal.
May 31, 2022 09:57 AM
 · 
By  Sgt. Troy Christianson