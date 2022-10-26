1947: New Tucker automobile soon to be produced
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
We are part of The Trust Project.
1997 – 25 years ago
- Lawmakers at the Minnesota state Capitol have been putting together stadium bills for the Legislature to consider. One of the changes has been to eliminate a proposed retractable roof that would cut costs by $100 million. (Many bills and plans would fail – construction on Target Field would not begin until 2007).
The club, which was open to men only, started in 1922 as a gathering space for university graduates.
Columnist Steve Lange looks back at a trip to Raven's Grin Inn.
Columnist Loren Else says beautiful tributes remind us to honor those who go before us.
1972 – 50 years ago
- James Suk of Rochester has become associated with the Rochester firm of O’Brien, Ehrick, Wolf, Deaner, and Downing. Suk graduated from Rochester John Marshall High School in 1964.
- Dick Kimball, a former Rochester High School All-America diver and now a diving coach at the University of Michigan will appear on The Tonight Show. He will appear with Micki King, who won an Olympic gold medal in diving.
- The Minnesota Civil Liberties Union (MCLU) has called for an end to sex-discrimination practices in Minnesota high school athletics.
1947 – 75 years ago
- The new luxury car, the Tucker ’48, with a 150-horsepower rear engine and its unique design, is the car of tomorrow. The new Tucker '48 will start coming off production lines soon. (Only 51 prototypes were made before the company declared bankruptcy).
- President and Mrs. Truman’s wedding gift to Princess Elizabeth was received at Buckingham palace — a crystal vase of Steuben glass with a centerpiece of a fine engraving depicting a merry-go-round at a county fair.
1922 – 100 years ago
- The yacht North Star will depart for a southern cruise to Plaquemine, Louisiana., where the boat will be placed in winter quarters. The trip down will be made by Dr. W. J. Mayo and a party of eight.
- “Football teaches men to face a crisis,” declared Rochester High coach Cowles in his noonday address to the Kiwanis club on “Football.” Coach Cowles discussed the strengths of Owatonna, the opponent Rochester will face today. (RHS won the game 21-6).
A delay in getting display cases did not stop entrepreneurs from opening the new store on time.
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.