1947: Nurses badly needed
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 – 25 years ago
- Kelly Klein, Jada Bjortomt and Kallie Schwanke represent Rochester Community and Technical College on the all-Southern Division women’s basketball team.
- About 1,500 students and adults marched through Rochester’s downtown streets, registering their message against racism. The students organized the event.
- Former Vice President Walter F. Mondale has returned to the Mayo Foundation's Board of Trustees.
1972 – 50 years ago
- Stanley Czaplewski has been elected president of the Rochester IBM Club. The IBM Club sponsors athletic and recreational events for IBM employees and their families throughout the year.
1947 – 75 years ago
- Minnesota’s 25 schools of nursing will offer additional opportunities for education in this profession to 1,000 young women in their fall classes. There is currently a severe shortage of nurses.
- “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” is the kid’s movie to be shown at the Chateau Theatre Saturday morning at 10 o'clock. Mickey Rooney has the starring role in Mark Twain’s famous story.
1922 – 100 years ago
- Rochester people are feeding the birds during the current cold spell. Many have purchased seeds, and they are scattering the seeds on their lawns.
- Local truck drivers have reported that frozen vehicles and frost-bitten hands are the result from the cutting wind that swept in from the west all day.
- The junior college will present “Mr. Pim Passes By,” a three-act English comedy.
