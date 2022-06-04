1947: Ore freighter sinks off northeast point of Isle Royle – 12 lost
1997 – 25 years ago
- About 950 students were in the first graduating class of Rochester Community and Technical College. The merger of Rochester Community College and Riverland Technical College formed the college last year.
- The top three graduating seniors at Rushford-Peterson High School are Jessie Bernard, Jill Gutknecht, and Justin Johnson.
1972 – 50 years ago
- Minnesota Viking general manager, Jim Finks, reported that the ‘Big Three’ have signed with the club for 1972. The players referenced included Carl Eller, Jim Marshall, and Alan Page.
- At the Rochester Civic Theater annual Roscoe Awards, the Joe Saidy Award went to James Thornton, whose 12 years of work for the Civic Theater includes being chairperson of the building fund and serving on the board of directors.
1947 – 75 years ago
- Twelve crew members were reported drowned, including the captain, after the ore-laden steamer, Emperor, struck rocks in fog-shrouded Lake Superior off Isle Royale. A Coast Guard cutter was nearby and reached the site and rescued a number of the crew.
- A police civil service commission recommended that the police force be increased to 41 men has been accepted by the city council.
1922 – 100 years ago
- The Rochester Fire Department made a record run to the Dr. C. H. Mayo farm four miles from the city. Within eight minutes of the call, they arrived and put out a dangerous fire in the milk house. The fire department’s actions prevented the potential for a much larger fire. As a token of his appreciation, Dr. Mayo presented a check for $100 to the fire department.
- The newest fad is the pogo stick. They have been very popular with college girls. Locomotion is achieved by hopping.
