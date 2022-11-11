1947: President Truman lays a wreath at the tomb of the unknown soldier
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
We are part of The Trust Project.
1997 – 25 years ago
- The main concern for veterans today is health care, a reflection of the aging of the veteran population and medical issues from those who served in Vietnam and the Persian Gulf.
- Nationally the average median price of existing homes is $126,500. This is a 5 percent increase from the same quarter a year ago. (The median price of homes sold in the United States for Q2, 2022 is $440,300.)
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
Mayo Clinic neurosurgeon Dr. Alfred W. Adson was on hand in Rome when a woman attempted to kill Benito Mussolini.
1972 – 50 years ago
- A new flag was raised on the flagpole at Soldiers Memorial Field. The speaker at Veteran Day ceremonies, Rev. Raymond Spurlock, was a retired chaplain and World War I veteran.
- Senior Jim Breme of Cannon Falls was named to the All-Hiawatha Valley Conference football team for the third time.
1947 – 75 years ago
- President Truman laid a wreath at the tomb of the unknown soldier to lead the nation in paying homage to the men and women who gave their lives for the United States during war.
- Harold Stassen, former governor of Minnesota and candidate for the 1948 presidential nomination, will speak on KWNO radio on “What Should We Do to Check Rising Prices.”
- Minnesota residents are reminded that November 15 is the last day to obtain your 1948 vehicle license plate without penalty.
1922 – 100 years ago
- Simple ceremonies in Rochester marked the Armistice Day tribute to those who so gloriously laid down their lives for freedom for our country and the world.
- America’s young women are deserting the typewriter, shops, and movies to enter nursing. Nursing schools are currently overcrowded.
- A vocational conference for young women will be held in Rochester. The conference will seek to reveal women’s talents, broaden the scope of their usefulness, and open more opportunities for women in the workforce.
Singer and songwriter Pat Egan is making sure musicians don't have to wait 40 years to share their original songs with the public.
Columnist Steve Lange has taken up satellite watching. And he want you to, too.
Columnist Loren Else says remember to vote; and winners, remember to work for the people.
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.