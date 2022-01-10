1947: President Truman proposes a balanced budget
1997 — 25 years ago
- The former National Guard armory in Zumbrota will be converted into an apartment complex. The $800,000 project will have 20 units.
- In a Southeast Minnesota Gymnastics Conference dual meet, Pine Island defeated Wabasha-Kellogg 131.25-122.95. Katie Mathison won the all-around title.
1972 — 50 years ago
- Sen. Hubert H. Humphrey says he will announce his candidacy for the Democratic presidential nomination and will not accept a vice presidential spot on the ticket. (Humphrey did receive the Democratic nomination, but lost to Republican Richard Nixon in the election).
- Mayo Clinic set a patient registration record of 230,839 last year — a 10,651 or 4.8% increase over 1970’s previous record year.
- The once-proud passenger liner Queen Elizabeth was transformed into an 83,000-ton incinerator after 24 hours of fires and explosions. The ship would sink in the Hong Kong harbor. (The ship, purchased by a Hong Kong businessman, was going to be used as a floating college and had been renamed The Seawise University).
1947 — 75 years ago
- President Truman sent Congress the first balanced budget since 1930. The Democrats supported a budget of bare necessities for government spending.
- A fire at the Wagoner Hotel in Rochester routed 50 guests from their beds. There was one reported injury. One guest from Oklahoma had to perch on her window still until Rochester firefighters rescued her with a ladder.
1922 — 100 years ago
- Dr. Charles H. Mayo, speaking before the American College of Surgeons meeting in St. Paul, declared that the past 50 years have been the greatest in history regarding the reformation of the science of medicine.
- Dr. and Mrs. Waltman Walters are the parents of a baby daughter.
- According to the Olmsted Public Health nurse, all but three of the 25 pupils in the Bamber Valley school are normal for weight and health for their age group.
