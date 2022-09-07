SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
1947: Queen Nazli, Queen mother of Egypt, arrives in Rochester

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

By Loren Else
September 07, 2022 12:00 AM
1997 – 25 years ago

  • With summer coming to a close, gasoline prices have leveled off. The average price is $1.32 per gallon.
  • Pine Island defeated Zumbrota-Mazeppa 24-9 in high school football ending an 11-year victory drought against Z-M. Quarterback Jeff Johnson led the way kicking a field goal, throwing two touchdown passes, and running 86 yards for another touchdown.
1972 – 50 years ago

  • The average Minnesota farmer had a gross income of $21,103 in 1971. There were high expenses for the 122,000 farms. This was $3,000 less than in 1970.
  • The 25th anniversary of the founding of Mayo Clinic’s department of psychiatry and clinic psychology will be observed on Sept. 15-16. Upwards of 100 former Mayo residents in these fields will be on hand for the Silver Jubilee commemoration at the Kahler Hotel.

1947 – 75 years ago

  • Queen Nazli, the Queen mother of Egypt, has arrived in Rochester for medical treatment at the Mayo Clinic.
  • Dr. Frank Krusen, head of a section on physical medicine at the Mayo Clinic, will speak at a Disabled Child Relief, Inc. meeting in Minneapolis.
  • A 700 square mile of prairie and farmland was burned in South Dakota. This is the worst disaster to impact the state since the dustbowl. Damage is in the “millions.”

1922 – 100 years ago

  • The man known as the “insane motorist” has been arrested, found mentally ill, and ordered to the Rochester State Hospital. The man has recently hit two different individuals with his motor vehicle.
  • A child clinic will be held in Douglas for children of pre-school age. Dr. Helmholz and Mary McKay will oversee the clinic.
  • Dr. R. P. Marsh, arrested for driving with one headlight. He had his fine suspended in municipal court.
