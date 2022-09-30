We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
1947: Riot after a high school football game in La Crosse

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
September 30, 2022 12:00 AM
1997 – 25 years ago

  • The 1899 Harvest Day will be held at historic Forestville State Park near Preston.
  • Rochester John Marshall and Winona High played to a 4-4 tie in Big Nine boys’ soccer. Alessandro Pozzi had three goals for Winona.
1972 – 50 years ago

  • The Fitger’s Brewing Co. will discontinue brewery operations in Duluth but retain the firm’s label. The company’s stated a major reason was a requirement by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency that waste disposal in Lake Superior be discontinued.

1947 – 75 years ago

  • Following the football game between La Crosse Central High School and La Crosse Aquinas, a Catholic high school, a riot kicked off in the heart of the downtown business district. The Police Chief called the incident “the worst riot in the history of the city.”
  • Faribault county, dry for years, approved the establishment of municipal liquor stores by a 96-vote margin.
  • Eastern Airlines has applied for a route into Rochester. The airline stated they will use the new 60-passenger Constellation, the world’s most modern airliner.

1922 – 100 years ago

  • Madame Miller, a noted grown designer currently at The C. F. Massey store, stated, “Rochester women consider it their duty to keep themselves beautiful and among the most artistically, fashionably and expensively dressed women in America.”
  • Thirty-seven local businesses, believing in supporting the high school football team, will close their stores from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. while the first home game of the season is played on the Stewartville field.
