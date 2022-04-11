1947: Rochester junior and senior high schools will start at 8:05 a.m.
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 — 25 years ago
- Rochester Mayo High School seniors Coco and Kelly Miller are among 40 girls nationwide selected for the 1997 Parade All-America High School Girls Basketball Team.
- Jim Tonjum was named Minnesota’s Region Two amateur boxing coach of the year. Tonjum is coaching young boxers at the Silver Lake gym as a volunteer.
1972 — 50 years ago
- Grade 8 “A” third-quarter honor roll students at Plainview High School are Barbara Lynch, Brian Martin, Pat Carter, and Geri Wenlund.
- “The French Connection,” a thriller about New York police chasing narcotics smugglers, won the Oscar race with five Academy Awards, including the year's best picture.
- Music students at Lewiston High School received 20 star ratings at the District One Solo Ensemble Contest held at Lewiston.
1947 — 75 years ago
- Next year, students in the Rochester junior and senior high schools will have a new class schedule to facilitate participation in after-school activities. The new schedule will have the school day start at 8:05 a.m. and end at 3:30 p.m. The present school day begins at 8:25 a.m. and closes at 3:55 p.m.
- A nursing consultant of the Minnesota Nursing Association is touring the state to give prospective students vocational advice. The need for nurses throughout Minnesota is tremendous, and nurses who have retired are urged to re-enter the profession.
1922 — 100 years ago
- A third disastrous storm within two months held northern Minnesota in its grip. Heavy sleet brought down telephone and telegraph wires. Heavy snowfall of eight inches to a foot was reported in various parts of the state, including southeastern Minnesota. Rivers throughout the Mississippi basin are overflowing their banks.
- The Live and Learn Citizenship club of northeast Rochester met at the home of Mrs. W. D. Snyder. Despite the winter weather, a majority of members were present.
