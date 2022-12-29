1947: Roy Rogers says, “Cowboys don’t kiss girls.”
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 – 25 years ago
- A new study revealed that children aged 2-11 watch an average of 312 ½ hours of kids’ programs each year, the vast majority on networks like Nickelodeon.
- Mike Zirbes led the Lourdes Eagles with 16 points and 13 rebounds as the Lourdes boys basketball team edged Winona Cotter 44-41 in the semi-finals of the U.S. West Warrior Club Holiday Tournament.
1972 – 50 years ago
- Lanesboro Mayor Arnold Aakre and the Minnesota Highway Department are securing easements for the 1973 street improvement project. The development includes a newly paved street, curbs and gutters, and new sidewalks throughout the business district.
- An $18.8 million, 10-year building expansion program that will create 200 new full-time jobs was announced by Rochester Methodist Hospital.
1947 – 75 years ago
- Singing cowboy Roy Rogers and cowgirl Dale Evans, who never kissed each other in 26 romantic westerns films, will marry on New Year’s Eve at the Flying L ranch in Oklahoma. Rogers stated when asked why they never kissed on screen, “The kids wouldn’t like it. Cowboys don’t kiss girls.”
1922 – 100 years ago
- Rev. J. W. Terry of the St. Charles Methodist church will deliver a special New Year’s Eve sermon entitled, “Is the World Growing Better or Worse as We Start 1923.”
- A fire last night destroyed the barn on the farm of John Cravath, south of Dover. Also lost in the fire were 28 head of cattle, a few horses, hay, grain, harnesses, and tools.
- Over 65,000 milk bottles are used in Rochester annually to keep the city supplied with milk. The life of a milk bottle ranges from five to about 40 trips of service before it is broken or disappears.
