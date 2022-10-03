We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
1947: Scholarship awarded to Mariette Sonnenberg

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

By Loren Else
October 03, 2022 12:00 AM
1997 – 25 years ago

  • Gov. Arne Carlson and legislative leaders are meeting with Major League Baseball’s commissioner regarding a new ballpark for the Minnesota Twins.
  • Two hotel projects and retail shops will give Second Street S.W. a facelift that is expected to revitalize the commercial strip across from Saint Marys Hospital.
1972 – 50 years ago

  • Dr. Sally Schneider will join the Olmsted Medical Surgical Group and work in obstetrics and gynecology.
  • George Blexrud, of the Meadow Land Dairy Ass., Preston, has been named Minnesota’s champion butter maker for 1972.

1947 – 75 years ago

  • Dr. Hadrow Keith, a Mayo Clinic physician, said diet, not drugs, is the most critical factor in treating children with epileptic convulsions.
  • A Laverne Noyes scholarship was awarded to Mariette Sonnenberg of Rochester. (The Noyes scholarships were available to undergraduate students who are directly descended in blood from World War I veterans).

1922 – 100 years ago

  • High winds fanned forest fires into infernos north of Duluth. A new fire was reported in the Grand Rapids region.
  • The board of regents of the University of Minnesota was in executive session on the yacht North Star as the guests of Dr. William J. Mayo, owner of the craft.
  • A stag party was given in honor of Elmer Kruger, who will marry Alma Mahlum. A splendid dinner was served.
