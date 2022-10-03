1947: Scholarship awarded to Mariette Sonnenberg
1997 – 25 years ago
- Gov. Arne Carlson and legislative leaders are meeting with Major League Baseball’s commissioner regarding a new ballpark for the Minnesota Twins.
- Two hotel projects and retail shops will give Second Street S.W. a facelift that is expected to revitalize the commercial strip across from Saint Marys Hospital.
1972 – 50 years ago
- Dr. Sally Schneider will join the Olmsted Medical Surgical Group and work in obstetrics and gynecology.
- George Blexrud, of the Meadow Land Dairy Ass., Preston, has been named Minnesota’s champion butter maker for 1972.
1947 – 75 years ago
- Dr. Hadrow Keith, a Mayo Clinic physician, said diet, not drugs, is the most critical factor in treating children with epileptic convulsions.
- A Laverne Noyes scholarship was awarded to Mariette Sonnenberg of Rochester. (The Noyes scholarships were available to undergraduate students who are directly descended in blood from World War I veterans).
1922 – 100 years ago
- High winds fanned forest fires into infernos north of Duluth. A new fire was reported in the Grand Rapids region.
- The board of regents of the University of Minnesota was in executive session on the yacht North Star as the guests of Dr. William J. Mayo, owner of the craft.
- A stag party was given in honor of Elmer Kruger, who will marry Alma Mahlum. A splendid dinner was served.
